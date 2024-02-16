As The Press reported at the time, an oil spill just before midday caused chaos at the Bramham roundabout on the A64 yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police said the spillage, which is on the A64 where it crosses the A1 at junction 44, led to hazardous road conditions causing vehicles to lose control.

This morning the A64 roundabout remains closed due to emergency resurfacing repairs at the A1(M) junction 44 for York and Tadcaster.

The free flow link roads between A1 and A64 remain open and there’s a diversion for several bus services.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes as this roundabout will be closed for some time.

More to follow.