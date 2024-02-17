The 1st York (Poppleton) Explorer unit was set up last September for teenagers aged 14 to 17. So far 12 teenagers have joined – but scout leaders say more members are welcome.

Activities planned for the near future include a camp in early March, some navigation and hiking - and taking part in the Fells Marathon - a two-day hike over 26 miles, where participants must carry all the equipment they will need for the weekend.

Other activities on the group’s ‘bucket list’ include gliding, parachuting, kayaking, and canoeing.

Group member Tilly said, “I like having the independence to plan and do different activities and make strong friendships.”

Adult volunteer Charles said added: “We provide young people with opportunities to try new activities and to plan, organise and run most evenings.

“They will learn skills for life which will include leadership, teamwork, problem solving, social skills, confidence and responsibility. These skills will help them when they apply for university, employment, or apprenticeship.”

Charles added, “If adults want to volunteer to help with the Unit, in any capacity, please get in touch.”

For further information visit www.poppletonscouts.co.uk/