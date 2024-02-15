Firefighters cordoned off an area outside a building in North Yorkshire after part of a canopy fell off.
A crew was on the scene in St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, at 2.55pm today (Thursday, February 15).
They put a cordon in place to keep the public safe and told the owner to contact the contractor responsible for the structure, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“A crew from Scarborough cordoned off an area outside a building for public safety after a piece of canopy had fallen off,” they explained.
“Crews gave advice to owner and told to contact with a contractor.”
