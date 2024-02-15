Two people were taken to hospital after multiple vehicles crashed on a major road near York, the fire service said.
Emergency services were on the scene on the A19 in Escrick at 2pm today (Thursday, February 15).
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“No persons were trapped on arrival and fire crews provided scene safety to assist police and ambulance,” they explained.
