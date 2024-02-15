North Yorkshire Police say a variety of items were stolen from the garage in Calf Close in Haxby sometime between December 23 and February 3, including a snap on toolbox containing tools worth about £20,000.

A police spokesman said: "Three bikes worth a total of £1,950, were also stolen - a medium to large sized red Trek X-Caliber mountain bike with Vittoria Barzo tyres, a small Trek Marlin 5 in fluorescent lime green and a ladies Boardman bike which is dark grey with green dashes.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Neel.Seth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Neel Seth."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240021225 when passing on information.