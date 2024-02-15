Make it York and the Hospitality Association York (HAY) will be launching the award at this year’s York Tourism Awards next month.

The award recognises the contributions of an individual who plays an integral role within a hospitality business, and the vital part they play within their team and in welcoming guests to the city.

The shortlist is: Hannah Mather from The Principal, York ; Indra Peterson from Hilton York; Julia Betteridge from Middlethorpe Hall & Spa and Sean Alton from York Dungeon.

The nominations came from both Visit York and Hospitality Association York (HAY) members.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said: “We’re thrilled to work so closely with HAY, showcasing our incredibly strong hospitality industry and the individuals that make it such a joy with their hard work and passion.

“A huge congratulations to our finalists who been announced today and have demonstrated excellence in providing the ultimate welcome to visitors in the city.

“Our vibrant city really does have so much to offer, and our hospitality industry is one of many ways in which we are incredibly proud. We look forward to celebrating these achievements and more at the ceremony in March.”

Adam Wardale, Chair of Hospitality Association York, said: “HAY are delighted to be working with Visit York to shine the spotlight on our cities Hospitality Heroes. York is a vibrant city with a strong tourism offering, and at the heart of the attractions, hotels and all visitor services are the people who make it shine.

“This award recognises the passion, hard work and dedication of individuals who play a vital part in welcoming visitors to York.

“It was fantastic to see so many nominations and it’s been truly heart-warming to read all of the amazing things the nominees are doing, not only in their own business but also in the local community.

Adam added: “Shortlisting the finalists wasn’t an easy task, and it was even harder to pick a winner – we’re looking forward to celebrating them all at the awards in March!”

Tickets for the glittering awards ceremony event, organised by Make it York, on Thursday 14th March 2024 at the Knavesmire are available from today.

Book your tickets here. (Tickets cost £75 plus VAT for Visit York members, or £70 plus VAT when booking a table of 10. Tickets cost £95 plus VAT for non-members).