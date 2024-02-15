The 52-page publication has been available for five years and can be read both online and in hardcopy.

It profiles a range of York businesses, personalities, with major interviews.

It also features a leading range of organisations and business support groups, offering a vital source of news and advice to York’s business community.

The positive publication is part of the Press’s range of local titles for the county, which also include magazines such as Yorkshire Living and Yorkshire Life.

Steve Lowe, sales director of LOCALiQ, the digital marketing sister company to the Press, said: “The start of 2024 sees our 21st edition of Yorkshire Business Review. Started back in 2019, the magazine provides a quarterly positive narrative of business and businesses in York and showcases local business large and small that are doing good stuff in the City.

“In the January edition we are proud to announce The Press’s partnership with York St John University across a number of business events and networking opportunities, plus we take a look at the Merchant Adventures still after almost 700 years is still supporting local people of York.”

The winter edition also includes how York St John University and its business school is going from strength-to-strength and how it can help businesses.

Included is a feature on the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and how it can also help businesses.

There is also an interview with York businesswoman and hotelier Sarah Czarnecki, who is chamber president and has become the first director of York St John’s Business Clinic.

In addition, is a profile of York’s Monk Bar Model Shop, a family-owned business, which has operated since 1963.

There is also a look at some of the charity work and other good deeds carried out by local businesses, along with a leisure and motoring section.

The magazine is distributed across the city to local businesses, coffee shops, libraries and reception areas of local companies.

Furthermore, the magazine can be read online on thepress.co.uk under the business section.

Steve added: “We are always wanting to hear from local companies and the success and developments and are already busy on the April edition.”