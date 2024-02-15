Apprentices will gain hands-on experience working on some of the UK’s most significant infrastructure projects, including the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme, the Digital Railway programme and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Successful candidates will be based in York and will be employed to learn on the job, with a starting salary of more than £22,000.

During the two-year programme, they’ll undertake four six-month placements working for leading employers, including Alstom, AmcoGiffen, Amey, Balfour Beatty, BAM, Keltbray, Morgan Sindall, Murphy, Network Rail, Systra, Transpennine Express, and Volker Rail.

Tim Craddock, HR director at Network Rail Eastern Region, said: “PlanBEE Rail is a fabulous opportunity to start a dynamic career in rail - it is not just a standard apprenticeship programme; it’s a strategic initiative to bring talent into the rail industry by working collaboratively with our supply chain partners.

“This approach ensures that our apprentices will not only gain a valuable qualification but will get the opportunity to work with a range of employers across the sector. In doing so, they will be able to develop the skills and understanding, necessary to become fully qualified project management professionals, with all the potential and opportunity that brings for the future. I am proud and excited to be part of such a fantastic programme.”

The programme offers a viable alternative to traditional university routes with tuition fees covered. Apprentices will spend one day a week studying for a Level 4 Associate Project Manager qualification and will develop their knowledge of the rail industry and project management through a combination of lectures, tutorials, field work and site visits.

Neil Holm, managing director of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “PlanBEE Rail is a fantastic opportunity to develop a really rewarding career while supporting the rail industry, which offers an array of roles to work in. All of us at TRU fully support the initiative which reflects our commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce that can meet the evolving challenges of the sector.”

The programme is based on a similar, highly successful, apprenticeship in the built environment sector - PlanBEE - which was developed by Gateshead College in partnership with architecture and design company Ryder. Launched in 2016, the award-winning PlanBEE has been highly successful in developing talent in the built environment industry with 98% of PlanBEE graduates progressing to permanent jobs within the sector.

The programme has been rolled out nationally across the UK, in the North East, Manchester and London. It’s also been implemented internationally in Canada through a partnership with the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in Vancouver.

To enquire, go to gateshead.ac.uk/planbee/planbee-rail