The agency reports rapid growth since it was founded by Jennifer Brennan and Clare Vokes in 2019, growing from its two directors to a 12-strong staff team. Its client list includes Historic England, Historic Environment Scotland, the NHS, and Innovate UK.

Kathryn Purdy joins as research and operations director. Originally from Belfast, Kathryn studied Maths at the University of York, before working as a teacher in the city. After three years, she changed careers and joined the employee research agency Karian and Box.

During the eight years she worked with the agency, Kathryn rose to the position of Analysis and Reporting Director, supporting its growth from a start-up to a 125-strong agency, which was acquired by Ipsos in 2021.

Kathryn said: “At Karian and Box, I had a central role, contributing to the agency’s growth and acquisition. When the opportunity at Harlow Consulting arose, I could see it was at a really exciting stage as a business, and offered a fantastic challenge.”

“Harlow Consulting has had year-on-year growth, and built an enviable reputation for the quality of its work, with a strong footprint in the construction, education, and health sectors. I’ll be supporting its directors - Clare and Jennifer - to look strategically at the agency’s opportunities to support further sustainable growth and scalability.”

Jennifer Brennan, co-founder of Harlow Consulting, said: “The combination of Kathryn’s mathematical mind and her expertise promises invaluable insights for us at a crucial time of growth. We’re thrilled her skills will support us in taking our agency to the next level. She’s also a great fit with our values and mission, which underpin all our work.”

The fast-growing young business is committed to the Market Research Society Net Zero Pledge, adheres to the Mindful Employer Charter, and has numerous staff benefits to support the team’s wellbeing, from flexible work, to a wellbeing allowance, to team building volunteering opportunities.

Kathryn added: “One of the big pulls for moving to Harlow Consulting is the fact it is purpose-driven. Holistically, they do everything extremely well – from the high quality of the research, to the investment in its employees, and more broadly, its role in society.”

Joel Galilee joins as a researcher. Originally from York, Joel studied History at the University of Warwick, before two-and-a-half years at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, where he specialised in academic journals.

Joel said: “Someone I knew had worked with Harlow Consulting as an associate and had told me how great they were. When I looked further into their work, I knew it was the right career path for me. As a student of History, I have good attention to detail, love reading, think critically, am curious, and love talking to people – all those qualities aligned to the work of a researcher.”

Joel also volunteers for his local church, and felt drawn to Harlow Consulting’s purpose-driven work.

Joel added: “It’s more than a 9-till-5 job, it’s work that’s trying to do a bit of good too, so I feel I’ve really hit the jackpot with this role. It suits my skills, outlook, and values, and I was really drawn to the size of the agency and the opportunity to be involved at such an exciting stage, and get a broad brush of experience in the sector.”

Clare Vokes, co-founder of Harlow Consulting, said: “Joel’s role will include supporting survey work, field work, and data collection. As an entry-level role, there’s a really exciting opportunity for him to grow and develop with the agency and we have high hopes for him. Joel is a brilliant addition - he’s enthused, shares our values, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”