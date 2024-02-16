As part of the activities reenactment group, Axis-Allied, will be showcasing a real-life demonstration of the event that took place in Stage Luft III in March 1944.

The event looks to support the families of the veterans involved, remembering each individual story, and highlighting the huge impact The Great Escape had on the war effort and morale of the country.The reenactment group hopes that this event and other occasions throughout the year will help to explore and support the accreditation of a blue plaque locally in memory of Flt Lt. Wilf Wise from Malton (Stalag Luft III Veteran).

Peter Wood, reenactor from Axis-Allied, who is assisting to organise the weekend, said: “Things are currently very busy behind the scenes in the build up to our Great Escape event.

"We are very delighted to have been able to make contact with and gain the support of dozens of families linked to both Stalag Luft 3 and The Great Escape.

"Over the course of the weekend, we will joined by a number of these families, some of which are displaying original artefacts and sharing stories. We will have re-enactors onsite portraying the roles of Allied prisoners of war and camp personnel.

"They will be demonstrating various workshops to show how everyday items were utilised in escapes. Witness these POW's attempt their daring escape through a replica 80ft tunnel as they look to evade the guards. Join us for an interactive and educational weekend!”

There will also be several original artefacts on display, authors who have covered the historic event will be present, and dozens of re-enactors will be dotted all over the camp to provide a fully immersive and educational weekend for all the family.

Eden Camp’s Collections and Engagement Manager, Summer O’Brien said: “Eden Camp are incredibly honoured and excited to host such an interactive event, that not only brings history to life but, helps to commemorate all those involved in the Great Escape that have not been recognised until now. The event will showcase the different stages of the escape, as well as all the hard and painstaking work it took all involved to achieve this feat. It is truly not to be missed this February half term!”

The event will take place on February 17 and 18 during normal opening times of 10am-5pm, and it is included in standard admission for the museum. For more details and timings, please visit www.edencamp.co.uk/whatson