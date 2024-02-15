Police say the incident happened between 1am and 2am on Monday, February 12, in York Place, Scarborough.

The man, who was in his 50's, was assaulted by four to five men described as between 20 to 25-years-old, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

"The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of this incident," they said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has any information to email: Toby.Gonella2@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two, and ask for PC Toby Gonella.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240025771.