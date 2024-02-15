North Yorkshire Police say as a result of a day spent stopping vehicles in Clifton two people were issued with immediate prohibitions for dangerous tyres and a cracked windscreen, two drivers were reported for not having insurance and three drivers were reported for driving while using a mobile phone.

Out of 12 taxis checked, three were issued with enforcement notices for vehicle faults.

Police in Crichton Avenue (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

On Monday (February 12) officers from York North neighbourhood policing team, alongside the force’s roads policing group, the City of York Council’s taxi licensing and trading standards teams, and the driver and vehicle Standards Authority (DVSA), worked together to carry out checks on vehicles including private cars, commercial vehicles and taxis in the Clifton area.

The team checked about 25 vehicles and were pleased to report that the majority were roadworthy, but disappointingly some drivers were reported for motoring offences, two vehicles were ordered off the road immediately and some had faults that could compromise safety.

Drivers in Clifton in York have been subjected to vehicle spot checks (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

PC Dave Ellison of York North Police, said: “Working alongside our partner from the City Of York Council and the DVSA we were able to identify vehicles which were found to be in a dangerous condition and as such presented a danger to other road users.

"We were able to take swift action against these road users which included prohibition notices – this means their vehicle was immediately taken off the road.

“You will see from one of the photographs, the shocking state of someone’s tyre. It is completely bald and starting to degrade. This could cause a catastrophic incident. The driver is lucky that all they’re facing is their vehicle being taken off the road and nothing more serious.

“Sadly and despite the repeated campaigns and high profile incidents involving mobile phone use at the wheel, we also had to take action against motorists who were using a mobile phone while driving. We also took action against drivers without insurance, and had to provide words of advice to motorists parking on pedestrian crossings.

“We see all too often the devastation caused by unsafe vehicles and distracted drivers which is why road safety is a priority for all agencies involved. My thanks go to all motorists who co-operated in the checks and our partner agencies who took part in the operation.”

One of the bald tyres (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Cllr Peter Kilbane, council deputy leader said: “Driving an unsafe vehicle isn’t just a huge danger for everyone it could collide into, it's also dangerous to the people inside it. It's important to work in partnership and support the police on this operation to make our roads safer for everyone in York.”

Cllr Pete Killbane (Image: Staff)