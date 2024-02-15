Over the weekend of Saturday 4-5, the popular event is at the Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre at 50 Bond End, Knaresborough, and is a major fundraiser for the charity which supports disabled people.

The event promises an eclectic array of handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, all proudly crafted in Yorkshire. Fantastic local breweries, including Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point, will be present again.

There is also live music across two stages and pop-up vendors offering freshly cooked foods, from sizzling BBQ to delicious fresh pizza and more.

Fun activities and games throughout the day also ensure entertainment; plus sets from artists such as Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy and accoustic artist Leo Hicks.

The event, sponsored by financial advisors Evelyn Partners, is also seeking volunteers.

To help, contact flora.simpson@henshaws.org.uk for further information.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-fest-2024/Top of Form

Each adult ticket receives a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.