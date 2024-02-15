BURGLARS have tried to raid a house in North Yorkshire.
Police in Whitby say they are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a house in Pannett Way in the town at about 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 13.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to find out more about a car that was seen driving away from the scene at speed shortly afterwards as it is believed the occupants could have information which could assist us.
"If you were in the area around this time and recall seeing the vehicle or anything suspicious then please email joe.harland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and request PC Joe Harland."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240027232 when passing on information
