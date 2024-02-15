An oil spill is causing chaos at the Bramham roundabout on the A64.

North Yorkshire Police say the spillage, which is on the A64 where it crosses the A1 at junction 44, and is causing hazardous road conditions causing vehicles to lose control.

The A64 dual carriageway leading to the roundabout is closed on both sides.

All junctions leading to this roundabout are currently closed, as are the slip roads both onto and off the A1.

Officers are currently at the scene putting diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes as this roundabout will be closed for some time.

More to follow.