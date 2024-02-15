A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has been closed after an oil spillage.
An oil spill is causing chaos at the Bramham roundabout on the A64.
Read next:
- Major pop act set to perform at York venue
- Homemade ‘death trap’ taken off the road in York
- Plans for solar farm just outside York given go ahead
North Yorkshire Police say the spillage, which is on the A64 where it crosses the A1 at junction 44, and is causing hazardous road conditions causing vehicles to lose control.
The A64 dual carriageway leading to the roundabout is closed on both sides.
All junctions leading to this roundabout are currently closed, as are the slip roads both onto and off the A1.
Officers are currently at the scene putting diversions in place.
Motorists are advised to take alternative routes as this roundabout will be closed for some time.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article