The Spring York Restaurant Week takes place between March 11 and 17.

Organised by the York Business Improvement District (York BID), more than 75 businesses are already lined up to take part.

York BID business manager Chris Bush said: “With the current cost of living crisis squeezing housheold budgets, we’re really pleased to be able to offer so many affordable ways to eat out.

“There’s a huge variety of food and drinks deals available, and it’s a great way to spend quality time with friends and family.”

York BID said Businesses taking part for the first time include Kapadokya, Rosa’s Thai York, Museum Street Tavern, Cicchetti Lounge and Duck Shack.

Also returning are customer favourites Clucking Oinks, Corner Grill House, Tomahawk Steakhouse York and York Minster Refectory.

To take advantage of the offers, diners should visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk.

All offers will be online from Monday February 26, priced at either £5, £10, £15, £20, £25 or £30.

Organisers say there are no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download

Organisers added that diners are advised to book ahead and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.