J D W Aked,

Stamford Bridge,

York

...I WAS surprised to read that York council's Labour administration has reacted 'with fury' to a letter from Explore York protesting forthcoming cuts to library services. (The Press, February 14).

In the past I have supposed Labour to all in favour of library services, but this no longer seems to be the case.

I do realise that the council's budget is largely controlled from London and that 14 years of Tory cuts have tipped the council finances into a black hole.

But in reacting with fury to this letter, they have given the appearance of hostility to Explore York.

It would have been better had they said something along the lines of, 'Look, rally don't want to do this, but our hands are tied by a Tory government that won't fund us properly'.

Although I was no fan of Maggie Thatcher, she did have the right idea about libraries. She learned from her father, who used to say that for those who never went to university, libraries were the university of life.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb, York

...COUNCILLORS in York having control over millions of pounds display little knowledge on how business operates.

They award a fixed contract to a company to run their library services, now finding themselves in financial difficulties expect this same company to find per year £300,000 worth of savings - they might as well ask them to file for bankruptcy.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

