The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) is recognising the project, which was completed early last year, alongside six other projects in Yorkshire.

English Heritage undertook the restoration following the closure of the popular tourist attraction in 2020.

The project led to a new freestanding roof deck, new internal walkways and the use of historic stairwells, which had been out of use for centuries.

Other projects shortlisted in the RIBA Yorkshire Awards 2024 include Crimple Hall, of Harrogate.

The £4million food hall opened at the Crimple garden Centre in October 2021, creating more than 60 jobs. It includes a 20,000 sq ft food hall and a 160-seat restaurant.

Catterick Racecourse is also shortlisted for its new Dales Stand, which was opened by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in April 2021.

The two-story Dales Stand features the Swaledale Room on the ground floor where owners can relax with trackside views of the course and enjoy a drink at the bar. The first floor is home to the Wensleydale Room, a restaurant which offers panoramic views of the whole course.

RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Lucy Plumridge, Associate Director of HLM Architects, said: “The range of schemes submitted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards demonstrate the growing trend of retrofit and a sustainability-first approach to design.

“We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings.

“From the radical restoration of Clifford’s Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for over 300 years, to a sustainable farmers market building which sensitively connects to the surrounding Crimple Valley and habitats, as well as a concert hall upgrade which enriches a town hall’s cultural offering, there is a fantastic breadth of architecture across the region.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

· Catterick Racecourse: Dales Stand, Richmond, North Yorkshire, by Elliott Architects

· Clifford's Tower, York, North Yorkshire, by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects

· Crimple Hall, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, by ArkleBoyce Architects

· Leeds School of Arts, Leeds, by Hawkins\Brown

· Park Hill Phase 2, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, by Mikhail Riches

· Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, North Yorkshire, by LDN Architects

· Sort Trae, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark & Marc Medland Architect