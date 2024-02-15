Now, possibly York’s youngest entrepreneur has launched ‘Kasper Global Business Enterprises’ (KGB Enterprises).

The business is breathing new life into old video game controllers by disassembling/cleaning them, then placing them in picture frames as customised pieces of art.

It has been created by 10-year-old Kasper Alexander, as he loves video games and is keen to learn more about hardware.

CEO, Kasper, said “I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur and I want to have a successful business when I am older. I want to buy a Meta Quest VR machine and my Dad said if I want it, I can earn the money to pay for it. So this half-term I have launched my own business.

“I have learned a lot about buying supplies, how to sell and marketing. I think my target market are people of my Dad’s age who played lots of computer games when they were younger.

“They take a very long time to make. The process is very delicate. I hope they sell. This time next year I could be a millionaire.”

Dad is James Alexander, a former leader of City of York Council, who now works as a Senior Adviser in local government.

Aged 41, the father-of-two, is familiar with consoles, which became popular in the 1980s and 1990s due to the likes of Nintenda, Sega and then the iconic Sony PlayStation.

However, Kasper is the boss and makes all the decisions, though his dad has helped with some graphic design and the initial funds for materials.

Since the controllers needing to be taken apart and cleaned with some chemicals and UV lighting to ‘de-yellow’ them, James also uses the chemicals and gluing the controllers back together is a joint effort.

Kasper has yet to sell is first console, which can also be customised to order. He sources them from ebay but people can also donate them to him.

There are others on the market, but they are said to be more expensive and poorer quality.

The hand made products are 30x30cm in size and cost £79.99 with a further £10 off for York Press readers quoting YPRESS10. This includes free delivery in mainland Britain. The first batches include Super Nintendo controllers (34 years-old) and PlayStation 1 controllers (30 years-old).

Kasper has plans to expand, most likely into creating artworks using other types of controllers, mobile phones and old physical media.

The budding entrepreneur’s learning is going to be shared on social media under the name ‘Business Kiddo’. This will be on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Stock is expected to be soon be sold through etsy.

KGB Enterprises can be contacted at kgbenterprises24@gmail.com.