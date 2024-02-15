Local doctors surgeries have sent out a reminder to patients who use Boots pharmacy in Clifton near Clifton Green that it will be closing on Saturday (February 17).

As The Press reported towards the end of last year when the announcement was first made, a sign in the store’s window says the nearest store for collecting prescription will be the Boots in Coney Street.

It adds that other stores nearby are the Boots in Front Street, Acomb, and the store in Monks Cross Shopping Park.

Since then we have reported that Boots has said it is closing yet another pharmacy in the city, with the Heworth East Parade store set to open for the last time on Saturday, March 9.

A sign in the store’s window says the nearest store for collecting prescription will be the Boots in Heworth village.

It adds that other stores nearby are the Boots in Tang Hall Lane and the store in Monks Cross Shopping Park.

The news follows the closure of Boots branches across York.

Boots is to close its pharmacy in East Parade, Heworth in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

As The Press reported, Boots in King’s Square closed in October last year.

The closure was part of a nationwide programme affecting 300 stores, reducing their total number from 2,200 to 1,900.

It comes as the brand previously announced in the summer last year, that they would be shutting down some stores as the aim to keep to close some 300 stores across the country.

The US owners of the brand, Walgreens Boots Alliance at the time shared that the closures were in aim to optimise locations and opening hours.

As James Kehoem, global chief financial officer at Walgreens previously said: “We will continue to optimise our locations and opening hours and expect to close an additional 300 locations in the UK and 150 locations in the US."

The brand has also confirmed that all closures would offer an alternative store less than three miles away.

Meanwhile, the future of Boots’ flagship York store in Coney Street is also uncertain due to a major regeneration project.

A section of the building, which contains Boots at 43, Coney Street, is earmarked for demolition as part of the York-based Helmsley Group's proposals for Coney Street and the riverside.

Helmsley also seeks to ‘remodel’ the store frontage of the nearby Next building at 19-21 Coney Street.

But Boots previously said it remained “committed” to a presence in the centre of York.

“The lease on our Coney Street store is due to end and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options,” a Boots spokesperson told The Press last year.

“As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”

Boots is to close its pharmacy in Clifton in York (Image: Dylan Connell)