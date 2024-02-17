A LEGENDARY singer is bringing an unseen show to North Yorkshire for the first time.
Dionne Warwick's "Don't make me over" show will be rehearsed and performed in a special one-off preview at Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall on Saturday, May 4.
The new show is taking excerpts from its namesake documentary, that explores the star's musical career which has spanned more than 60 years.
Six-time Grammy award winner Dionne said: "I’m so thrilled to be coming back to the UK and bringing a brand-new show to my fans.
"I’ll be sharing stories & personal anecdotes from my life along with footage from my recent documentary, ‘Don’t Make Me Over.’ And of course, I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs from my career."
Tickets are on sale, available online at Ticketmaster or via the link here.
