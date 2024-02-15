David was on hand to collect the accolade -- awarded for the incredible Hazelnut Dream ice cream creation -- on behalf of North Yorkshire family business Ryeburn of Helmsley.

The culmination of years of hard work paid off at this year's Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show as the great and the good from the country's ice cream world came together in Harrogate to celebrate the show’s 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event.

Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat gathered at the Yorkshire Event Centre to showcase the best of the best with an award ceremony capping the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.

David, aged 58, who has been in the business for over 35 years, says the recognition is especially pleasing given the level of competition at the event.

He added: "This means the world to me and a wonderful reward for a lot of hard work. It was a surprise to win because we're up against such stiff opposition from across the UK. The Michael Minchella* award is such a touching moment for me as he's my hero and he taught me so much.

"I moved from dairy farming to ice cream after becoming bogged down with EU red tape and quotas and we haven't looked back. It’s a very competitive world but the first to congratulate you are always your rivals. It’s a big family in many ways."

David and his father Richard began selling their first ice cream, a vanilla, from the back door on the August Bank Holiday of 1988.

Over the years, the business grew, with no cows at Church Farm today, with the milk bought in.

Ryeburn of Helmsley now supports three generations of Otterburn’s who successfully produce 50 different ice creams and sorbets, 20 of them on rotation in the ice cream parlour.

The Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston, owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said: “This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted. We've had so many more visitors this year at the conference centre.

"It shows the ice cream industry is thriving in the UK and is very much the best in the world. It’s our biggest award ceremony ever and shows that ice cream is very much at the heart of Britain's heritage.

"For me the biggest reward is seeing so many happy children tucking into their favourite treat and we're committed to seeing it continue.”