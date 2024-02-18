One of the reasons younger people may come across websites which are dangerous, is when they are scrolling and searching for some type of connection or belonging. It’s natural, we all like to feel we belong somewhere, I talk about it frequently. This is particularly so with teenagers, as they are developing into young adults, they need to find their tribe, it’s one of the reasons they like to hang out in groups.

Let’s face it, we can’t keep our youngsters off the web, that would be impossible. What we can do instead, is tell them about sites that may be of help to them, perhaps if they are struggling, and are not quite sure what to do about it.

One such website is www.kooth.com - it’s an online mental wellbeing community. It is free, safe and anonymous and is for young people aged ten-25. It provides online counselling, advice and support.

While we are on the subject of the internet, I was having a discussion with a doctor colleague of mine recently, who attended an event on the connection between the amount of time people spend on their screens, and the likelihood of it affecting their mental health. I’ve spoken before about how too much time on social media can affect us because of FOMO and bullying etc.

However, she raised some points about how the amount of time we spend looking at our screens can affect our ability to sleep, reduce our attention span, and cause a sensory overload. All of these things can affect our mental health.

As people seem to be spending more and more time online, this might be a good time to think about our own use of the internet and remind ourselves of other dangers out there. Be mindful of the time you spend on your screens. Set limits for yourself and stick to them. Take breaks from screens regularly. Get up and move around, or step outside for some fresh air. It really can make a difference.

Finally, remember there are plenty of scammers out there too, so be careful about what personal information you share online, and never click on links or attachments from unknown senders.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various modalities and an instructor member of Mental Health First Aid England, contact him at: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

If you are in any kind of mental health crisis please go to your GP, A&E or call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258