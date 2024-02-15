All three were passengers in a grey Alfa Romeo allegedly driven by Joshua Chapman, now 19, when it crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass south of Bedale at about 11pm on July 29, 2022.

He was allegedly driving the car dangerously on the B6268 Masham Road.

Flowers at the scene of the crash

The three teenagers were aged 17 and 18 when they died. Members of their families were in court for the hearing as were members of Chapman’s family.

Chapman, of Mosquito Garth, Bedale, wore a suit and tie for the five-minute hearing. He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the three charges he faces as they can only be tried by a judge and jury.

He is charged with causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Louis Banks, 17, of Healey west of Masham, Aaron Bell, 18, of Jervaulx north of Masham, and Tommy Shevels, 18, of Healey.

Chapman spoke only to give his name, age and address.

District judge Adrian Lower then made arrangements for the future progress of the case.

He sent it to Teesside Crown Court where Chapman will appear on March 14. He will then be asked to enter his pleas. He was released on unconditional bail.