This month, Portakabin will launch the search for 14 new apprentices from Levels 2 to 6, to join the 30+ apprentices currently enrolled within the company.

Jo Brownsword, future talent specialist, Portakabin, said: “Our 2024 apprentice programme will launch this month and we’re incredibly excited to welcome new talent into our business. We consistently receive fantastic feedback from the young people who join us – 98% of whom become valued employees with us at the end of their apprenticeship.

“Our aim is to give our people the very best experience we can and continue to offer development opportunities throughout their time with us.Our apprenticeships range from the required skills for modular building construction such as electrical apprenticeships, to product design, quantity surveying, marketing, and project management.”

“The qualifications our apprentices achieve at the end of their training ensure an excellent talent pipeline for us, which is why we are delighted to be able to offer so many full-time roles.Michael Brooks, area hire manager, Portakabin, said: “Having started as a marketing apprentice at 18, I am now an mrea hire manager within the business. The many development opportunities I received with Portakabin has meant that I have been able to develop my career and grow within the company, with support at every step of my journey.”

This year’s intake will work at Portakabin HQ in York and across the UK, including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London.