Phoenix Garden Buildings of Ferrybridge is now selling its range of buildings at Dobbies Garden Centre, Northfield Lane, Upper Poppleton.

Commercial director Paul Wilson told The Press: “We are the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of quality timber buildings. We work with expertise and passion to transform quality natural materials into practical, durable, and stylish garden buildings for all our clients.

“Phoenix Garden Buildings design, make, and install a range of craftsman-built timber buildings supplied all over the UK. Everything we do here is handmade to order. We offer a truly bespoke design service on every order to ensure that the customer gets exactly what they want. “

The company’s factory is at Ferrybridge and it has been building bespoke timber buildings for 12 years.

The business was started by directors Mark Lawrence and Lee Bickerdike, who remain very hands on.

Paul continued: “We make Sheds, Potting sheds, Workshops, Summerhouses and garden buildings. Our buildings have been supplied for home offices, nail bars, dog grooming, music studios, man caves and lots more. All our buildings we supply and install ourselves, making the process very seamless.”

Until now, the sheds were mostly sold in the south of England, typically through other outlets such as garden centres.

Paul explained: “We decided we wanted to open our own site which is more local to our factory, and having spoken to the staff at Dobbies we decided York would be a perfect site for us to open our first site.

“York is an excellent place to be and where we are has a lot of traffic of people either who live in the city or who are visiting. The feedback we have had since opening has been excellent and we look forward to supplying the people of York and the local areas.”

The store at Dobbies is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

Until February 28, it is offering a 20 per cent discount amid other offers.

Paul added: “If you have a standard-shaped building or an odd-shaped building to go in the corner, we can make it.”

For more about the company go to www.phoenix sheds.co.uk or its Instagram page @phoenixgardenbuildingshowsite