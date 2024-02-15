A TRAFFIC light failure is causing congestion on a busy road in York's city centre.
The lights on the A1036, otherwise known as Gillygate, are the ones that have failed. It's at the Claremont Terrace end of the street, joining with Lord Mayors Walk.
Drivers are told to approach with care.
