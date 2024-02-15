S Club are set to play York Racecourse on Saturday, July 27, as part of the popular Music Showcase Weekend at the track.

Read next:

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship, said: “This feels like the perfect booking for a fun-filled summer event, they are a band who deliver good times”.”

The BRIT award winners with four UK number-one singles, four multi-platinum selling albums, will be performing instantly recognisable hits, including ‘Don’t Stop Movin’’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, and ‘Bring It All Back’.

The York Racecourse performance follows a sold-out UK & Ireland arena tour in late 2023 and will allow fans to celebrate their legacy as beloved pop icon and to pay tribute to the late band member, Paul Cattermole.”

S Club are set to perform at York Racecourse (Image: Supplied)

On the racecourse itself, the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes will be the centrepiece of a seven-race card. Won last July by Alflaila, trained in Newmarket for Godolphin,, this Group contest is likely to attract high-quality contenders.. A full field is likely to enter the prime betting heat of the afternoon, the valuable Sky Bet Dash, a six-furlong handicap.

It promises to be a fun-filled 24 hours for racing and music fans as the previous evening the combination of top-class racing and live music will have begun. The musical entertainment for Friday evening is the ever popular, Kaiser Chiefs, while the racing action will include the European Breeders’ Fund lyric Stakes, a Listed contest that attracts a field from the top stables.

To book visit www.yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure, starts at just £38 per person for a group of six.

There is free car parking, there are no booking fees.