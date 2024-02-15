A HOMEMADE ‘death trap’ has been taken off the roads by police in York.
North Yorkshire Police say officers spotted the contraption while out on patrol in Clifton.
A police spokesman said: “Somebody obviously spent a lot of time and money in modifying this cycle into a motorbike, but bad luck for them they came across one of our traffic cops whilst he was working in Clifton the other night.
“Thankfully this 'accident waiting to happen' has now been taken off the road after the owner abandoned it by the side of the road.
“If this is your bike please get in contact as we have some paperwork waiting for you.
“This is all part of a new crime prevention project taking place in Clifton. The idea behind the project is to help sustain and build a safer, stronger community together.”
