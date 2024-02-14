As reported by The Press online, emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A1041, between Selby and Camblesforth.

Two women suffered serious injuries after their car left the road and hit a tree, North Yorkshire Police said.

Now officers are warning of serious delays in the area.

A police spokesperson urged motorists to avoid the A1041 while officers continued to work at the scene.

They said: "The road was closed earlier today following the single vehicle collision at 10.20am this morning.

"There is currently a build up traffic as motorists try to take short cuts including a coach that has become stuck.

READ MORE: Selby: Two women removed from car after it crashes into tree

"The best route to take is via the A19 to avoid becoming stuck in tailbacks. Please avoid the A1041 between Selby and Camblesforth.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several more hours while our collision investigation team examine the scene of the collision."

Police say the crash happened when a dark coloured Ford Focus that was travelling northbound, left the road between the Black Dog pub and Barlow Road junction before colliding with a tree.

The two occupants, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s, were seriously injured and taken to hospital where they both remain at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

If you were travelling along the A1041 this morning and either saw the Focus prior to the collision, witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

Please email dan.stoppard@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, call police on 101 and pass information for Sergeant Dan Stoppard.