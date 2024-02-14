Fancy shaking things up a bit with a midweek meal? Well, look no further.

Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns and Flaming Grill have launched a series of brilliant food deals for families.

Parents can get a free kid’s meal at nearly 300 pubs during the school break while families of four can eat for just £15 at Hungry Horse and Flaming Grill.

Here we take a look at all the deals currently on offer at a pub near you:

If you need to feed your kids on a budget this half term… some ideas below 👇 pic.twitter.com/2t6kRoPCMF — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) February 11, 2024

Greene King

Selected Greene King pubs are offering children a free meal during this half term when one adult meal is purchased in nearly 300 pubs across the country. Kids Eat Free is available all day Monday-Friday, valid for two weeks between Monday 12 – Friday 23 February.

Find your nearest Greene King pub here.

Farmhouse Inns

Farmhouse Inns customers will receive a £10 gift voucher for every Mother’s Day booking (Sunday 10 March) made before Thursday 29 February. Valid on bookings of four or more. Vouchers will be sent via email and can be redeemed in Farmhouse Inns from 11 March – 5 April.

For more information, visit: www.farmhouseinns.co.uk

Flaming Grill

Flaming Grill’s ‘feed the family’ offer, which relaunched in January, runs through to Saturday 2 March. The offer, which is available all day Monday to Friday, includes two adults and two kids meals for just £15. Additional children’s meals are available for £2 extra.

For further details, terms and conditions and to find your nearest participating Flaming Grill, visit: www.greeneking.co.uk

Hotels

Those looking for a getaway this half term can receive 20% off food when booking directly through the Greene King Inns website.

This offer gives guests 20% off lunch and dinner during their stay.

For more information, visit: www.greenekinginns.co.uk/offers

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are offering a ‘Feed the Family’ bundle deal for £15. Two adults can choose from any main from the Pub Classics section of the core menu and two kids will receive a kids meal deal (includes main, dessert and drink).

For more information, visit: www.hungryhorse.co.uk

Additional children’s meals can be added for £2.50 each. As families come in all different sizes, guests can also choose a 2 for £10 offer which includes 1 x adult Pub Classic meal and 1 x kids’ meal. The offer is valid from 10 – 25 February.

Mums are also in for a treat as they will receive a free drink with every booking made for Mother’s Day weekend (Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March).

Book by 29 February and you will also be entered into a prize draw to win a host of prizes for mum including a Beefeater Gin Distillery Tour for two and a year’s supply of flowers!