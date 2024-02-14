North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) said it was called to Camblesforth, near Selby, at 10.21 this morning (February 14).

A spokesperson for NYFRS said emergency services, including an air ambulance, worked alongside two of its crews from Selby to get the women out of the car by moving the dashboard to make space and taking one of its doors off.

The spokesperson said: “Both women were transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Crews used stabilisation equipment, hydraulic cutters, small tools and crew power.

“The incident was left in the hands of police and highways.”