The county's police say they responded to a call that a man was drowning in the sea off Foreshore Road in Scarborough at about 11pm, on Sunday (February 11).

A police spokesperson said: "On arriving at the scene, PC Joshua Snaith and PC Emily Myers found that the man was already on the beach and being given CPR by members of the public.

"He had been in the sea for an unknown amount of time in 2-degree temperatures. The officers took over the CPR allowing the fatigued members of public to rest.

"The sea and its tides were not on our side and the officers, with assistance from the public and a further colleague, PS Robert Wardle, had to continually relocate the casualty further away from the sea, to be able to continue CPR.

"When our officers were joined by colleagues from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service the man had a weak pulse and shallow breathing."

The officers later attended the hospital to check on the man, they reported he is now in a stable condition.

North Yorkshire Police have extended their gratitude to the public for their bravery.