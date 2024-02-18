The pair were brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector, because it was felt that their needs were not being met.

At seven years old, black and white Ripley is the more confident of the two.

Tabby cat Bella is only 18 months old.

Both are sweet but shy cats, said a member of staff at the animal home.

So they'll a 'quiet and understanding adopter who will help them overcome their insecurities'.

They're also close friends - so the RSPCA does not want to separate them.

"They both rely on each other and have helped each other through some difficult times so we will be homing them together," the RSPCA staff member said.

Despite both generally being on the quiet, retiring side, they have come on a lot since they first arrived at the animal home, the member of staff said.

"We now feel they are ready to start their search for a new home.

"They will just need a little time to settle in a new environment and then they will make the most wonderful additions to the family."

Bella and Ripley will need an adult only home, where they will be permanent house cats.

To find out more abpout Bella and Ripley,, or to see what other animals like them are are available for adoption from the RSPCA in York right now, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.