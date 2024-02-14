Rix Petroleum Ltd, based on York Road, Malton, has bought 10 DAF tankers, taking its fleet past the 100 mark.

The trucks will replace some older tankers in the company’s fleet as well as extend it to help the business meet demand.

They will used to deliver agricultural and commercial fuels to farms and businesses across the region, and domestic heating oil to households.

Rix Petroleum Managing Director Duncan Lambert said the trucks were due for delivery in March this year.

But he added that before they would reach the company, they were set for a long journey as despite being made in the UK, the tankers would be fitted out with the latest technology in Santander, Spain, by family company Cobo.

Mr Lambert said: “Essentially, we buy the chassis from DAF, and these are then loaded on to a boat and shipped to Spain where they are made into Rix trucks by Cobo.

“Cobo put the tanker onto the chassis, install up-to-date metering systems, eight CCTV cameras around the vehicle, and a computer system that directly communicates with our delivery software.

“The tankers are also branded up with our colours while they are there.

“Once this is completed, they’re put back on a boat to be shipped to the UK for us to pick up.”

The tankers have a capacity of 18,600 litres over five compartments, meaning they can carry a range of different fuels in a single load.

Mr Lambert added they chose the Spanish company to equip the tankers due to their passion for quality and delivery lead times.

“We went to visit the factory and were very impressed,” he said.

“Cobo live and breathe tankers. They’re also a family business, as is Rix, so understand our values and commitment to deliver on time, every time.”

The family-owned Rix Petroleum is part of the Rix Group of companies. As one of the UK’s leading fuel suppliers, it has ten depots across the country and has operated for almost 100 years.