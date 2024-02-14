North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a fight which happened occurred during the York Knights v Wakefield Trinity rugby league game at the York LNER Community stadium on Sunday, February 4.

As The Press reported at the time, the incident began inside the stadium in the East stand at about 4.35pm.

A police spokesman said: "Altercations then took place outside of the stadium near to the turnstiles and again near to the Monks Cross park and ride bus stop.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was at the game and witnessed any of the incidents, including anyone who may have been affected by the incident, for example, you may have been assaulted or affected in some other way.

"Many of the people present at the game were Wakefield fans and we are therefore appealing to anyone from West Yorkshire who was at the game and has any information to get in touch."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Michael.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1928 Cooper.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240021392.

A 23-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both men were later released on conditional bail.