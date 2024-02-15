It comes as a blow to traders who feel banning vehicles from the street would help business.

A decision on pedestrianising Fossgate is due to be made by City of York Council on March 12.

Council officers prepared a report to Cllr Pete Kilbane, executive member for economy and transport, ahead of the date.

It recommends the council makes "no change" to the current measures in place.

Officers say there is “no consensus amongst users of the street” to restrict access to traffic.

The petition states that pedestrianising Fossgate would provide more room in the street for pavement cafes which would accommodate “the needs of our local disabled community”.

John Pybus, landlord of The Blue Bell, has launched the petition to pedestrianise Fossgate (Image: Newsquest/Michelle Sorrell)

But the report says “even if further permanent access restrictions were implemented in the street, this would not enable more pavement cafes to be licensed as it would not be possible to place tables and chairs in the carriageway”.

It adds the council “cannot support” removing kerbs in the street between the pavement and road.

The Press asked the council if officers had consulted business in Fossgate ahead of the report being published.

A spokesperson for the authority said they had not as there has "been a significant number of consultations over the last few years".

"We have therefore not consulted businesses again for this report as the recommended option is 'no change'," they said.

The spokesperson said there are no plans for further consultation on pedestrianising Fossgate but added it "could be developed in the future".

'I’m really disappointed' - campaigner

John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell pub in Fossgate who spearheaded the campaign to pedestrianise the street, said he was “disappointed” by the report’s findings.

Although a decision is yet to be made, he feels the outcome will be that the plans are refused due to the report.

He called for the council to launch a wider public consultation on the issue.

John Pybus, landlord of The Blue Bell pub in Fossgate (Image: David Harrison)

“I’m really disappointed,” Mr Pybus told The Press.

“I thought it was going to be a democratic decision but it seems to have been made by unelected officials.

“I thought the council was going to run a consultation about this.”

The ‘Free Fossgate’ campaign was launched last August by pub, café and shop owners who felt the move would bring cleaner air and boost businesses by allowing outside tables and chairs.

When previously quizzed on how businesses in Fossgate would receive their deliveries if the street was pedestrianised, Mr Pybus said: “Piccadilly runs parallel to Fossgate.

“We do understand that with deliveries and residents’ vehicles this is a complex issue. This is why we need to launch a full consultation.

“We are all hospitality businesses, we need deliveries.

“However, there are hospitality businesses on Coney Street and Parliament Street and many other streets around the city (which are pedestrianised) so we don’t know why we can’t overcome these complex issues like these streets have.”

Mr Probus previously said it had been a lifelong campaign – starting in 1985 – to pedestrianise Fossgate.

“I will continue to my dying day,” he said.