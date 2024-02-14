YORK is postcard-pretty with its historic fabric and world-famous landmarks.
But has it ever looked more stunning than in this set of incredible images by York photographer Matt Lightfoot?
Matt is a member of our popular Press Camera Club on Facebook. The photos are from a set of 40 images of York landmarks reflected in water, whether that be in puddles or the city's waterways.
