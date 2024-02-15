The eight stamps feature Viking artefacts and locations of significance from around the UK, including an iron, silver and copper sword, a silver penny minted in York, silver and bronze brooches, an antler comb and case from Coppergate, York, and a Hogback gravestone from Govan Old, Glasgow.

The Jorvik Centre has had more than 20 million visitors since it opened in 1984.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “If anyone was to ask ‘What did the Vikings ever do for us?’ the answer is that they transformed Britain and left an enduring influence on the languages, economy, society and political geography of the UK forever.

An Olaf Guthfrithsson silver penny, minted in York. The Royal Mail's new set of stamps that celebrate the history, impact and legacy of Vikings in Britain and mark 40 years since the JORVIK Viking Centre opened in York. Picture: PA

“Their impact was enormous and cannot be overlooked.

“We hope these stamps will inspire people to explore this fascinating period in Britain’s history further.”

David Jennings, chief executive of York Archaeology, the charity that operates Jorvik Viking Centre, said: “The finds at Coppergate fundamentally changed our understanding of how the Vikings lived in England, and Jorvik Viking Centre put York’s Norse heritage on the international map.

READ MORE:

“After over 40 years, and with over 20 million visitors passing through our doors, it is a real honour to be featured on these stamps and be part of this unique celebration of Viking culture.”

An antler comb and case, from Coppergate, York. The Royal Mail's new set of stamps that celebrate the history, impact and legacy of Vikings in Britain and mark 40 years since the JORVIK Viking Centre opened in York. Picture: PA

The Coppergate Dig, which began in May 1976, led directly to the creation on the excavation site of the Jorvik Viking Centre, to showcase the finds and recreate the urban landscape of Viking Age York – including its sounds and smells.

When it opened in 1984, the centre made a global impact.

Jorvik welcomed 900,000 people during its first year of operation. Over the intervening decades, and after three updates, centre bosses say it has entertained and interacted with more than 20 million visitors, including many children.

In addition to the team at the Jorvik Viking Centre, Royal Mail also worked closely with Dr Gareth Williams, curator at the British Museum and Thomas Williams, author of Viking Britain and Viking London, and previously also a curator at the British Museum, in order to create the new stamp collection.

The Jorvik Centre in York is 40 years old

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today (February 15) at www.royalmail.com/vikingbritain and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A Presentation Pack including all eight stamps in the set is priced at £13.80. The stamps go on general sale on February 20.