THIEVES have struck at a popular North Yorkshire fish and chip shop.
Police in Whitby have issued images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary at The Fish Box in Langborne Road in the town.
It happened in January and cash was stolen from the till.
Officers believe the people in the images may have information that could help their investigation.
If you can help identify them, please email joe.harland@nothyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1057 Joe Harland.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240012679.
