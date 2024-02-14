POLICE are warning drivers to avoid a busy road in North Yorkshire after a crash.

As previously reported by The Press, there has been an crash in Bawtry Road (A1041), between Brayton and Camblesforth near Selby.

 

 

A police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

"A diversion is in place but traffic is heavy in the area.

"Please avoid the road if you can."