As previously reported by The Press, there has been an crash in Bawtry Road (A1041), between Brayton and Camblesforth near Selby.

⚠️ Road closure ⚠️



The A1041 between Brayton and Camblesforth is currently closed due to a serious collision.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.



A diversion is in place but traffic is heavy in the area. Please avoid the road if you can. pic.twitter.com/F48q0gYCkm — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 14, 2024

