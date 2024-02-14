POLICE are warning drivers to avoid a busy road in North Yorkshire after a crash.
As previously reported by The Press, there has been an crash in Bawtry Road (A1041), between Brayton and Camblesforth near Selby.
⚠️ Road closure ⚠️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 14, 2024
The A1041 between Brayton and Camblesforth is currently closed due to a serious collision.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
A diversion is in place but traffic is heavy in the area. Please avoid the road if you can. pic.twitter.com/F48q0gYCkm
READ NEXT:
- Boundary diverts between York and Harrogate hospitals expand
- York Minster raises the Lent Cross on Shrove Tuesday
A police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
"A diversion is in place but traffic is heavy in the area.
"Please avoid the road if you can."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel