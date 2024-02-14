The Georgian Theatre Royal in Richmond featured in the highly praised “seven of the UK’s best boutique theatres” list by The Times and has been described as “Britain’s best-preserved Georgian playhouse.”

From fringe comedians to small touring companies, there is plenty to see.

The publisher explained: “Ticket prices in the West End are at an all-time high — but don’t let that put you off seeing a show.

“We’ve found plenty of cutting-edge new plays which are being trialled outside the capital.

“Be it a theatre beside a loch or exciting productions in half-timbered market towns, these are the greatest venues across the country — with ticket prices a snip of what you’d pay in the West End.”

Location: Victoria Road, Richmond, DL10 4DW

The Times commented: “Built in 1788, with several nips and tucks since, this pastel-painted wonder is Britain’s best-preserved Georgian playhouse.

“Just a handful of pew-style benches and painted boxes trim a small stage and you can book a tour to see 18th-century posters and playbills as well as Britain’s oldest known piece of scenery (£8).

“The Theatre Royal also knows how to put on a show: fringe comedians, small touring companies, chamber orchestras and an annual pantomime all grace its stage.”

It adds: “Highlights this year include the Yorkshire farming comedy These Things Do Happen and Oscar Wilde’s The Duchess of Padua, performed as an opera.

“Leave some time to explore Richmond market (held every weekend) and stay in one of the converted dairy rooms at Middleton Lodge, which come with glorious outdoor tin hot tubs.”

7 of the UK’s best boutique theatres

The Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond, North Yorkshire

Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, Cumbria

The Maltings Theatre, St Albans, Hertfordshire

The Watermill Theatre, Newbury, Berkshire

Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross

The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Shakespeare North, Prescot, Merseyside

On Tripadvisor, The Georgian Theatre Royal has a current rating of 5/5 out of 488 reviews.

A recent visitor who attended a theatre tour said: “My friends and I had a morning tour of this beautiful little Theatre.

"The guide was brilliant in how she told the history of the Georgian Theatre and made it so interesting and almost come to life.

"What a fabulous place. If you haven’t been yet I would highly recommend a visit. Will definitely be back to enjoy a show. Thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, this person watched a pantomime at the end of last year and wrote: “Fabulous pantomime as ever - great family entertainment for ages from 4 to 82. Great intimate theatre. Looking forward to seeing more shows in 2024.”

Read more about some of the UK’s best boutique theatres on The Times website.