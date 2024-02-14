The Wizards Magic, which is based on the Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton, is paying homage with four flavours in its new York’s Magic Chocolate Range, which add to those it already sells in leading stores such as Holland & Barrett and Aldi.

The move follows the brand opening a new chocolate factory last summer at Shire’s Bridge Business Park off the A19, between York and Easingwold.

It’s parent company, the Heroes Journey, had chosen to bring chocolate-making in-house rather than it be made by a third-party supplier.

The new range of chocolates come in four flavours- dark chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel chocolate, and white chocolate.

The company says the bars are crafted using only the finest natural ingredients, infused with natural honey, vanilla and essential oils, promising a velvety and luxurious chocolate experience.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “The Wizards Magic was created with the singular goal of restoring magic to the chocolate category through truly innovative products.

“I do not believe if it were not for living in York the brand could have ever come to birth. This is because the City of York is so magical with its rich history, unique culture and incredible relationship to the British chocolate industry with a titan of chocolate such as Nestlé in the heart of the city still.”

Charlie continued: “All of these ingredients helped forge The Wizards Chocolate brand and so York’s Magic Chocolate range is in our own format a love letter to the city.

“We have worked very hard to infuse incredible flavours and unique ingredients such as Manuka honey into our range while on the packaging celebrating everything magical about York such as the shambles and the UK’s greatest street performers! For us it is our very best tasting chocolate and truly inspired by the city of York!”

Business Development Director James Whittaker added: “The wide range of flavours accommodates everyone's taste buds! There really isn't any chocolate brand like the Wizards chocolate, incorporating dietary needs of customers with 0% sugar, Dairy free, Vegan friendly & High in fibre options available”.

The Heroes Journey company was founded in 2014 by rugby players James Haskell, York-based experienced entrepreneur and former international rugby player Charlie Simpson-Daniel, and former England rugby player James Simpson-Daniel.

It offers a growing range of products including Lions Kingdom ostrich steaks, I Vow to Thee My Country burgers and wagyu steaks, Land of the Samurai Japanese wagyu steaks, Beaut teas, and Athletic peanut butter, plus a range of pet foods.

Other products are also under development.