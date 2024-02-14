The business has been announced as a winner in the 7th English Wedding Awards 2024.

Following on from its success in the UK Wedding Awards last year, Simply Devine owner Liz Devine-Wright’s Tadcaster hat shop has won The Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year in the English Wedding Awards 2024, for the successive year.

These awards, organised by Oceanic Events, aim to celebrate the elite wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

Liz and her team attended the glittering awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Liz, who runs her business from the Simply Devine boutique in York Road, Tadcaster, said: “It is such an honour for companies such as ours to be recognised in national awards.

" We are a small business in a niche market, and trading conditions have not been easy for the past couple of years. We have survived because we are debt-free and own our own premises.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support and for taking the time to vote for us.”

The awards aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the boutiques that help dress the whole bridal party, the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.

A spokesperson for the 7th English Wedding Awards 2024 said: “We’re glad to have the opportunity to celebrate the continued development of the wedding industry.

"The competition was tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.

We congratulate all the finalists and winners for their remarkable achievements.”