A person has been hit by a train today (February 14) - causing disruption to LNER services through York.
LNER posted on X at 06.48am that its Glasgow Central service to London King's Cross had terminated in Newcastle.
The company has since confirmed two additional services between London, the North East and Scotland have terminated in York.
Tickets for LNER trains are now being accepted on TransPennine Express, Cross Country, Avanti West Coast and Northern, the company said.
Disruption is expected to continue, LNER added.
