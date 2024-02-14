Drivers are facing delays after a lorry lost a “large amount of rubble” on a major road in York, police said.
The incident is causing disruption to traffic on the A64 at the A19 junction eastbound.
Surrounding roads in the area are also being affected.
“Traffic is very slow so an alternative route may be a good option in the short term. Please drive safely,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article