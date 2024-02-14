AN accident has closed a road in North Yorkshire.
The A1041 Bawtry Road in Camblesforth near Selby is shut and there is queueing traffic.
Eyewitnesses reported an air ambulance in a field near the road.
The Press has approached Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.
