Avison Young and Watling Real Estate are marketing the former Wear Inns pub portfolio (The Milton Three Pub Group) which includes The Priory in Micklegate in York city centre.

It follows the appointment of joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory to the Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd in November last year.

The 25 pubs are located across the North-East and Yorkshire have remained open following the appointment and have benefitted from a busy trading period over the festive season.

They comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.

The agents say there's been a significant level of interest from national, regional and individual operators after the appointment of administrators.

Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young’s Newcastle office, said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record.

"The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period.

"We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”

Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, said: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators.

"We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”

Alex Sweetman, director at Watling, said: “We look forward to progressing our campaign over the coming weeks and have developed a supporting website and accompanying data room to provide prospective parties with key property and trading information. Please contact either Avison Young or Watling Real Estate for access to the online portal.”

The full list includes The Black Bull, East Boldon; The Black Bull, Morpeth; The Britannia, Houghton-Le-Spring; Cross Keys, Washington; The Crown, Wickham; Dirty Habit, Whitley Bay; The Elephant, Ashington; Greens, Sunderland; The Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village; The Lambton Arms, Chester Le Street; Lloyds Arms, Grimsby; The Millstone Hotel, Gosforth; New Inn, Wetherby; The Old Courthouse, Barnsley; The Ox Inn, Oxhill and Porter Cottage, Sheffield.

In addition it features The Prior, Doxford Park; The Red Lion, Wakefield; The Ship & Royal, South Shields; The Smiths Arms, Billingham; The Sun Hotel, Shipley; The Victoria, Whitley Bay; The Whistle Stop, Beeston and The White Bear, Barnsley.