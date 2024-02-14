Emergency services rushed to Bishop Wood near Selby yesterday (Tuesday, February 13) and provided emergency first aid to the man.

The man was airlifted at 12.42pm but died in hospital around one hour later, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police is preparing a report for the coroner following what the force is treating as a “sudden non-suspicious death” of the man from the Selby area, they added.

Police say welfare concerns were reported by the man’s family at 10.17am and this developed into a missing person inquiry as more information was established.

Officers found the man’s vehicle at Scalm Park, in Wistow, at 10.52am.

“A police helicopter was brought in to aid the search and the crew were able to direct officers to the man in woodland at 11.20am,” the force spokesperson said.

“The man had serious injuries and officers provided emergency first aid while ambulance and air ambulance medics arrived at the scene.

“The man was airlifted at 12.42pm but he sadly died at hospital around an hour later.

“The man’s family have been informed about the death and are receiving support.”

Police urge witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote refence number 12240026854 when passing information.