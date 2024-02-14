North Yorkshire Police say they that following a recent operation in and around Marygate just outside Museum Gardens in York the team successfully intercepted someone carrying drugs.

A police spokesperson said: "They were promptly seized and swift action was taken, ensuring the individual was dealt with.

"Later, another intervention occurred were the team encountered a group attempting to steal a moped.

"Following a brief chase, the group was apprehended, and one member was found in possession of additional drugs.

"Three further arrests were made.

"Your safety is our priority, and our team remains vigilant to keep the community secure."